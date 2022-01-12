A central Pennsylvania man can’t get rid of a felony for missing a job reporting deadline after being wrongly labeled a sex offender.

A felony charge for missing a job reporting deadline has stuck with a central Pennsylvania man who was wrongly labeled a sex offender.

Wes Artis strapped on his helmet and hopped on his bike on a warm December afternoon.

As he slid his feet into the pedals, his shoes made a clicking sound.

Artis, who is training to be a competitive cyclist, rides his bike almost every day, whether it’s to work in Carlisle or to log training miles.

The 33-year-old claims that riding gives him a sense of freedom that he hasn’t felt in nearly a decade.