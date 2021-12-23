A central Pennsylvania man uses a hand-built Christmas light show to help people in need.

A central Pennsylvania man uses a hand-built Christmas light show to assist people in need.

The mind, heart, and hands, according to some, are the best Christmas gifts.

Kevin Kolak delivers some of the best performances by that standard.

He lives in Perry County, on a two-lane country highway surrounded by rolling hills and farm fields, where Christmas decorations have begun to overtake American flags, though not by much.

Kolak started putting up a Christmas light display that wows people and hopefully spreads some holiday cheer more than a decade ago.

His background is in construction, but he has a passion for electronics and technology.

He also added an unusual feature to his roof: an antenna that broadcasts a musical program that people can listen to on their car radios.

He spent countless hours synchronizing lights to music and, eventually, images like Santa Claus, gingerbread men, and American flags flashing across his displays.

People came to a halt to take in the scene and listen.

Kolak came up with a novel idea: he asked fans of the show to consider making a donation to help someone in need.

On a post beside his driveway, he erected a collection box.

He was astounded a decade ago when donations surpassed $1,000.

Over time, more people came and gave, and last year he surpassed (dollar)11,000 in donations.

Kolak gives the money to someone in need every year.

The family of a truck driver killed in a turnpike accident, a young man who lost his lower legs to infection, and a mother of two with stage four cancer are among those who will receive gifts.

He’ll donate this year to the Oakleys, a Perry County family whose twin daughters have a rare eye cancer.

“This will relieve a lot of stress in our family right now,” says Maryann Oakley, the three-year-olds’ mother.

Kolak was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and attended trade school in Philadelphia.

He moved to Harrisburg after landing a job at Three Mile Island.

During the 1979 accident, he was employed there.

He went on to work for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board before retiring.

He and his wife Pat have lived on Shermans Valley Road, also known as Route 274, for 45 years.