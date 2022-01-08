A Centre County man is accused of illegally killing two trophy bull elk during the closed season.

A man from Centre County is accused of killing two trophy bull elk illegally during the closed season.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s affidavit of probable cause, Christopher Brooks, 39, shot the animals in December.

Brooks told investigators he mistook an antlerless deer for a deer.

The game commission wrote that he fired the shots from his rifle after dusk.

Brooks fired a second shot after he thought he had missed the first.

As he went to retrieve the animals, he realized he had shot the elk, he said.

Elk are related to deer and share many physical characteristics with them, but they are typically much larger.

Adult bull elk can weigh anywhere from 600 to 1,000 pounds, while adult buck elk average around 140 pounds.

According to the commission, there were about 1,350 elk in Pennsylvania in March 2020.

Brooks faces two misdemeanor counts of unlawful big game killing during a closed season and six summary hunting violations.

There was no mention of a defense attorney.