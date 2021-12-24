A chance encounter reminded me of the joy of conversing with strangers during the holidays.

A chance encounter reminded me of the Christmas magic of conversing with strangers.

Although not everyone is comfortable with it, lending a listening ear to others can have a significant impact.

My two-year-old Florence and I went into our local Marks and Spencer café to get a snack and warm up after a walk along the river earlier this month.

Florence is a cheerful child who draws attention to herself wherever she goes.

We started chatting after an older lady waiting for her coffee became engaged with her.

She noticed where we were sitting and moved to the table next to us so we could continue chatting.

Elizabeth’s name was Elizabeth, and she used to work in a nursery, which explains why Florence drew her in so easily.

The more we talked, the more at ease she became and the more she divulged information about herself and her family.

Her children and their families no longer live in the area – in fact, her son and his family had emigrated to Australia – and she expressed her regret for not being able to see her grandchildren, especially since Covid had prevented her from doing so.

I got that feeling, and I listened intently, nodding my head when she needed reassurance that her missing the grandchildren was OK – and laughing at her stories about her kids.

Strangely, I believe my perceptive two-year-old sensed it as well, as she sat patiently for a long time, eating her snack and listening to Elizabeth speak.

Then Elizabeth revealed that her husband had died three years before and that she had been – and still is – lonely.

Her grief explained why she was drawn to Florence and me that morning.

We clearly had nothing better to do with those few hours than sit, talk, and listen.

She discussed her grief openly and unnecessarily apologetically.

She acknowledged that three years had passed and that she shouldn’t still be lost without him.

Her friends tell her that she should be past that stage of grief and living her life by now, according to her.

(It took all my strength to keep my annoyance hidden.)

