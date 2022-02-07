A charity in Glasgow Greater Pollok is set to receive £900,000 from the city council to complete work on a community centre.

A charity in Glasgow Greater Pollok is set to receive £900,000 from the city council to finish construction on a community centre.

Construction costs have risen as a result of a variety of factors, including Covid and Brexit, and the council believes that completing the project would be “disastrous” for the community.

South West Arts and Music Project (SWAMP) is converting a former housing office on Brockburn Road into a hub for local groups and social enterprises, and Glasgow City Council is planning to help.

The council believes the group provides “valuable” services, and that failing to close a £875,000 funding gap would be “disastrous” for the community.

According to a council report, costs have risen due to a variety of factors such as Covid, Brexit, and skilled labor shortages.

SWAMP, an organization “at the very heart of the community,” has provided a variety of services in the area for more than 20 years and, during the pandemic, established the G53 Together structure, which is made up of groups, volunteers, and local people in Greater Pollok.

From the hub, it operates the ‘G53 Together’ community helpline, which has helped over 3,000 residents with food, energy, school clothing, welfare, and mental health issues.

“With the project at an advanced stage of construction and a funding gap that the organization is unable to fill, the project is in danger of not being able to complete, which would be disastrous for the organization and the community within which they deliver valuable services,” Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing, and public realm, wrote in a report to councillors.

“As a result, the organization has approached the council, requesting funding of up to £900,000 to close the current gap and provide a small sum as a contingency.”

SWAMP, which uses “accredited training, outreach, film, music, digital technologies, gardening, and the creative arts to enable and empower social change,” has a 10-year lease on the Brockburn Road premises from City Property, one of the council’s arms-length companies.

According to the council report, the charity has helped “those most in need” over the last two years by taking “direct action within the local community.”

“Over the course of the pandemic, SWAMP has aided over 8,000 households in the area,” it continued.

