A child abuse ringleader who enlisted the help of “Britain’s worst female paedo” to abuse babies will be sentenced to “two more years in prison.”

A child abuse ringleader who enlisted the help of “Britain’s worst female paedo” to abuse babies has been sentenced to “two more years in prison.”

Colin Blanchard, a notorious paedophile, is expected to spend “two more years in prison,” according to sources.

Last month, the sex monster appeared before the Parole Board to beg for his release, promising to wear an electronic tag and submit to regular lie detector tests to keep his movements under control.

However, due to the volume of information presented in the harrowing case, the hearing was adjourned to a date to be determined in the coming weeks.

We can now reveal that sources believe Blanchard, 51, will not be released after the rescheduled hearing.

Every two years, offenders must appear before a Parole Board.

“Blanchard has no chance of escaping,” our source claimed.

There’s also the matter of discussion.

Before he gets another chance at freedom, he’ll have to serve another two years in prison.

“This is his first Parole Board hearing, but he’ll most likely have to attend a few more before being deemed fit for release.”

“The bottom line is that his crimes are simply too serious for him to be granted parole on his first try.”

“Hundreds of restrictions, such as lie detector tests and a tag, would govern Blanchard’s release into the community, but he would still pose a threat to the community.”

The Parole Board’s spokesman confirmed that a date for the adjourned hearing would be set as soon as possible.

Blanchard, the ringleader of a paedophile gang who persuaded a nursery worker to abuse children in her care, was referred to the Parole Board for consideration of release in 2020 after serving his minimum nine-year sentence for running “one of the most sickening paedophile rings this country has seen.”

But, without even holding a hearing, parole officers determined that Blanchard was not ready for release and ordered that he complete another jail course aimed at preventing reoffending, as well as a psychological evaluation, before they could set a date to consider his status.

After he had completed his minimum sentence, the Ministry of Justice referred his case to the Parole Board.

Vanessa George, his co-accused, is back on the streets after serving only ten years in prison for abusing 64 babies and sharing the gruesome videos with Blanchard.

Her release sparked outrage after it was revealed that she was given a posh flat in the Midlands at the taxpayer’s expense.

In 2009, George was imprisoned for taking sick pictures of herself harming babies and toddlers, earning her the monstrous title of Britain’s worst female paedo.

The maniac obstinately refused to reveal the identities of all the victims to the cops…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.