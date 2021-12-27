A circus tightrope walker falls into the ring while balancing his MUM on his head.

A circus tightrope walker balancing his MUM on his head falls into the ring, causing a heart-stopping moment.

This is the heart-stopping moment a tightrope walker fell into a circus ring while balancing his MUM on his head.

During the festive period in the Siberian city of Tyumen, acrobat Makhmud Suanbekov, 33, plunged 24 feet during his high wire act in front of a packed audience.

For the risky performance, the daredevil balanced his mother, Sairakan Suanbekov, 56, on his head.

However, he horribly slipped and crashed to the ground, much to the delight of onlookers who could be heard screaming in shock.

Suanbekov miraculously pulled himself up as others rushed to his aid, all the while his terrified mother watched in horror.

His mother, an experienced trapeze performer, was saved by a safety rope that took her weight as her son crashed to the floor during the ‘Star Cruise’ act, according to the city circus in Tyumen.

Suanbekov, who refuses to wear a safety harness, was able to grab the high wire as he fell, breaking his fall slightly.

Before being rushed to hospital, the tightrope walker was given first aid.

Surprisingly, during his terrifying fall, the 33-year-old did not break any bones, according to the circus.

Suanbekov “walked with a limp” after his ordeal, according to reports.

“Tightrope performer Makhmud Suanbekov was able to walk after the fall, though he was limping,” according to a statement.

“He was taken to the hospital after receiving first aid, where it was discovered that he had no fractures.”

And the fearless performer has promised to return in time for his New Year’s Eve performance.

Nursultan, his brother and a trapeze artist, was severely injured in a fall earlier in his career.

It took him nearly a year to fully recover.

It is not the first time in Russia that terror has struck during a circus performance.

A “jealous” brown bear attacked a pregnant circus performer in front of screaming children in October of this year.

During the act, which included two bears and two trainers in the ring, the woman was completely floored by the animal.

She was freed from the bear’s grasp by two fellow performers who wrestled with it.

Surprisingly, the woman suffered only “two scratches and a slight bruise” after being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

In Moshkovo, Russia’s Novosbirsk region, a lioness mauled a circus trainer, leaving him with arm and leg injuries while the audience stood helplessly by.

After brawling with another lioness in the ring, the animal sunk her teeth into Maxim Orlov.

The big cat is eventually fended off by the lion tamer and other circus staff with…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.