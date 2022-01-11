A savvy shopper revealed a BandM ‘bathroom renovation’ tip.

﻿A smart shopper shared a BandM ‘bathroom revamp’ hack.

One astute BandM shopper was able to “revamp” their bathroom with a BandM product, and the tip has been lauded by fellow shoppers online.

A savvy shopper has shared a cost-effective way to “revamp” your bathroom by using BandM tiles.

The discount retailer sells self-adhesive floor tiles that can completely change the look of a room for a very low price.

“Self adhesive floor tiles from BandM are so good,” she wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

Each pack costs £10 and contains 11 items.

READ MORE – A Mrs Hinch fan reveals an ‘amazing’ 2p sink and tap cleaning tip

“Nice little bathroom makeover that didn’t cost the earth.”

“I’ve never laid flooring or even used a Stanley knife,” she explained, “so if I can do it, anyone can.”

The post has received over 1,000 likes and almost 330 comments since it was shared.

The low-cost interior design trick was quickly praised by many bargain hunters.

“Had them in my hallway for over two years thinking they wouldn’t last and we’d replace them with something more long-lasting and they still look brand new,” one person wrote.

“You did a fantastic job! That looks fantastic,” said a second.

A third person said, “Looks great! Well done.”

“Wow, well done you – really looks amazing,” a fourth said.

You’re a genius.”

Others advised the woman that there was one more step she needed to take to keep the tiles in good condition.

“If you can, just get a little bit of silicone around the edges of everything just to seal it all up!” suggested one Facebook user.

Another agreed, “Get some silicone sealer to keep tiles from getting wet at the edges and lifting.”

“Wow looks good,” said a third.

I agree that silicone should be used around the edges to keep water out.”