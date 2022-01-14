A clip of Theresa May wishing James Slack luck was shown in a goodbye video played at No 10’s farewell party.

There was a clip of Theresa May wishing James Slack luck in a goodbye video played at No 10’s farewell party.

Attendees at James Slack, Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, leaving drinks held during lockdown in April last year were shown a pre-recorded clip.

She wished Mr. Slack success in his future endeavors in the video.

According to sources, another man thanked Mr. Slack for “getting [Brexit] done.”

There’s no evidence that the former PM was aware that the video would be shown at an alcoholic gathering.

Her office was contacted for comment, but they did not respond.

The video is the most recent piece of information about the events on April 16, 2021 – the day before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Mr Slack’s leaving drinks were one of two events held in No10 that evening, according to The Telegraph, with another party planned for a second member of staff leaving.

Later that night, both groups merged, with around 30 employees drinking and dancing to music.

A swing belonging to Mr Johnson’s son, Wilf, was broken by revellers in the No 10 garden at one point.

Some guests pushed a suitcase down Downing Street to the nearby Co-op, where they filled it with bottles of wine.

The suitcase had been around Downing Street for several years, according to a former No10 adviser, at least since David Cameron took office.

“Every Friday evening is press office drinks,” they explained, “where people put money in and someone is nominated to get the booze.”

“Rather than clinking in with some carrier bags, the suitcase is the most practical way of wheeling it all back.”

The Queen attended her husband Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle the day after the events, wearing a face mask and socially separating herself from her family, in accordance with Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson was at his country home, Chequers, during the weekend in question and was not invited to the events.

