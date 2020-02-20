A closer look at Erling Haaland´s remarkable scoring…

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable goalscoring form as his brace fired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg victory over Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has scored 11 times in seven games since joining Dortmund from Austrian club RB Salzburg last month – taking his senior scoring statistics to 39 goals in 29 appearances.

Haaland – the son of former Leeds, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge – averaged a goal every 52.3 minutes at Salzburg, with 28 in 22 games.

Eight of Haaland’s Salzburg goals came in six Champions League appearances.

The strike…

The scenes…

The SOUND! Enjoy Erling Haaland’s spectacular winning goal vs PSG from every beautiful angle 😍 pic.twitter.com/4OhGho3TaM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2020

Incredibly, he has averaged a goal every 39.9 minutes for Dortmund.

Haaland had scored eight in five Bundesliga appearances, including a debut 20-minute hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Augsburg, and one in a DFB-Pokal Cup tie before the Champions League win over PSG.

He is the first player in Dortmund’s history to score on his Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League debuts.