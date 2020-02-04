A cluster of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Beijing hospital

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — A cluster of novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Fuxing Hospital of the Capital Medical University in Beijing, according to a press conference on Monday.

The nine confirmed cases, including five medical workers and four hospitalized patients in the ICU of the hospital’s department of cardiology, have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, said Miao Jianhong, deputy director of the capital’s Xicheng District, where the hospital is located.

Most of the cases are mild, Miao said.

An initial investigation showed that the outbreak of the cluster cases is related to the infection of individual medical staff. The specific cause is being investigated and those who were in close contact are currently under observation.