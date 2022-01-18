A cocktail expert recommends the best pink gins for 2022.

Consider replacing your old faithful with one of the best pink gins if you want to spice up Gandamp;T hour.

Pink gins, like regular gins, are made from juniper and other botanicals.

What sets them apart is their rosy hue, as well as another wow-factor feature: fruit flavor.

Although Pink Gin is an old-school cocktail, the modern trend is quite different.

When founder Stephen Marsh discovered that raspberries pair well with juniper, he launched Pinkster gin in 2013.

He started soaking them in booze, and the results were scrumptious and colorful.

There are a plethora of pink gins on the market today, infused with everything from rhubarb to pink peppercorns and even pinot noir grapes.

There’s probably a gin made with it if it’s pink and fruity.

Pink gin is a game-changer if you’re not sure you’ll like gin.

The juicy fruit balances out the piney (and sometimes polarizing) juniper flavor.

The best pink gins are irresistible when mixed with tonic water.

Many people enjoy drinking pink gin in the summer because of its fruity profile.

However, according to drinks expert Alicia Miller, it can brighten up your beverage at any time of year; all you have to do is find one that suits your taste.

We asked her to help us out by compiling a list of her favorites below.

Up, up, and away!

This is one of the first pink gin trend-setters, along with Pinkster.

It was first released as a limited edition nearly a decade ago, but it has remained in production ever since.

It’s not flavored with berries; instead, it’s made with good old British rhubarb.

That’s rhubarb juice.

Warner’s takes pride in the fact that quality fresh juice accounts for one-third of every bottle.

You could say they’ve raised the (rhu) bar.

It’s not going to be tart.

Consider it a liquid rhubarb crumble: fruity, slightly sweet, and tangy, with warm hints of cardamom, cinnamon, and black pepper.

This is smooth enough to drink on its own, but it also works well with ginger ale (rhubarb and ginger, anyone?).

Alternatively, try it with tonic, ice, and a twist of fresh orange.

Another compelling reason to purchase is Warner’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

It contributes 1% of its annual business revenue to sustainability projects as a member of 1percent for the Planet.

It’s the pinnacle of feel-good drinking.

Because both pink gin and the Amalfi Coast are synonymous with sunshine, a rose-tinted gin was born.

