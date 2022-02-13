A collection of financial hacks and apps to make your life easier.

A guide to the financial hacks and apps that will make your life easier.

NHS worker Leah Roberts, a 38-year-old Yorkshire mother of one, has learned to combat rising food and living costs by following a few simple rules.

She claims that making these small changes has saved her “a few hundred pounds a month” simply by being more frugal with her spending.

With the rising cost of living, we could all use some advice.

I spoke with experts to discover some simple hacks to beat rising prices in order to help you save on the little things and possibly put some extra money aside as a cash buffer for unforeseen expenses.

Leah goes to a discount supermarket once a week for “one big shop,” which she claims encourages her to use what she already has in the refrigerator and freezer.

She’s a member of Shop and Scan, a market research firm, and she earns points every week by telling them what she buys.

She avoids takeout and tries to limit small purchases like coffees in order to save money for larger purchases like her “new winter boots.”

If workers in specific industries contact companies directly, they may be able to save a surprising amount of money.

Leah has a Blue Light Card, which provides discounts to emergency services, the NHS, the social care sector, and the armed forces, because she works for the NHS.

Leah claims she has saved £8 on a hiking backpack for her son by being “cheeky” and emailing companies ahead of time to see if they would give her a Blue Light discount.

Leah buys “a mix of nice quality charity shop clothes and items in the sales” for herself and her son when it comes to clothing.

She donates or sells her son’s clothes as he outgrows them.

“I always shop around for the best deals on my utility bills and never let my contracts expire,” she explains.

“I’m also a member of several reward programs and cash-back websites, including Topcashback.

When I buy gasoline, I use my Nectar card, and I’m always on the lookout for special offers, such as.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

