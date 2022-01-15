A college basketball coach who won a national championship has passed away.

A college basketball coach who won a national championship has died.

(AP) — Joe B Hall took on the difficult task of following in the footsteps of a legend and succeeded.

Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp as Kentucky’s coach and led the Wildcats to a national title in 1978, has died.

He was 93 years old at the time.

After the coach’s family informed current Wildcats coach John Calipari, the program announced Hall’s death on social media Saturday morning.

Hall and Calipari had a close friendship, and Hall was a regular at Kentucky practices and games.

When cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts, the retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y.”

In a series of tweets, Calipari, who led Kentucky to its eighth national title in 2012, referred to Hall as “my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and profession.”

He said he saw Hall this week and that Calipari squeezed his hand tightly while praying for him.

On Saturday, No. 18 Kentucky took on Tennessee, which was ranked 22nd.

During a video tribute, which included interviews with the coach before fading to black with the words “Joe B Hall Forever a Wildcat,” fans applauded.

In 13 years with Kentucky, Hall had a 297-100 record.

The former UK player and longtime assistant to Rupp, who was born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, took on the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire due to his age.

In Hall’s first season, the Wildcats went 20-8, but then went 13-13, their worst record in 50 years.

Six years later, he led them back to national prominence and college basketball’s pinnacle.

Kentucky made its first Final Four appearance since 1966 in 1975, led by Kevin Grevey, Jimmy Dan Conner, and Rick Robey.

In Coach John Wooden’s final game with the Bruins, the Wildcats were defeated 92-85 in the championship game.

Three years later, Hall and Kentucky were awarded another banner to hang in the rafters of Rupp Arena, which opened in 1976 and was named after the longtime coach.

The Wildcats went 30-2 and beat Duke 94-88 in St. Louis to win their first NCAA title in 20 years….

