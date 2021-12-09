A Colorado company will buy Pennsylvania’s ski resorts.

The ski resorts in Pennsylvania will be sold to a Colorado company.

The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa., published an article by David Hurst.

(TNS) –

CHAMPION, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

— A multibillion-dollar company that owns acclaimed ski resorts in Colorado and Vermont is paying about (dollar)125 million for Seven Springs Mountain Resort and neighboring Laurel Highlands retreats.

According to Bob Nutting, president and CEO of Seven Springs, who has owned and operated the resorts in the area since 2006, Vail Resorts, which operates 37 resorts in destinations such as Vail and Breckenridge, Colorado, and Stowe, Vermont, has agreed to buy Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Resort, and Laurel Mountain.

“Vail Resorts is the ideal successor,” Nutting said, citing the company’s track record of preserving each resort’s distinct character.

“They are the industry leader when it comes to putting money into the guest experience, employee development, and environmental stewardship.”

We are overjoyed that the resorts will now be part of the Vail Resorts network, and we are confident that Vail Resorts will continue to invest in what makes these resorts unique.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team is owned by Nutting’s family.

Seven Springs has improved its slope experience, renovated its 418-room hotel, added spas, and expanded activities under Nutting’s ownership.

Laurel Mountain was reopened in 2016 after years of dormancy thanks to a state partnership, and the trio of resorts are now being marketed to winter sports enthusiasts as a package of destinations to explore and enjoy.

During the peak ski season, employment jumped from 900 to over 1,700 people, according to company officials, while summer employment has topped 1,000.

Vail, on the other hand, has a track record as a “global” resort operator, with outdoor destinations in three countries and a history of investing in the guest experience in ways that other operators cannot, according to Nutting.

Vail and Breckenridge are consistently rated as some of the best resorts in the country.

Whitetail Resort, a smaller site in southern Franklin County, is one of five resorts owned by the company in Pennsylvania.

The three resorts will be a “perfect complement” to Vail’s existing ski resorts, according to CEO Kristen Lynch, while also better introducing them to new markets.

The deal is set to close next year, and the “vast majority” of each resort’s employees will be transferred…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.