A committee investigating a deadly insurgency in the US Capitol is questioning Ivanka Trump.

On January 6, 2021, White House staff allegedly asked Ivanka to ‘persuade President Trump to address the violence,’ according to the panel.

Ivanka Trump has been asked to voluntarily cooperate with a committee investigating the US Capitol riot.

On Thursday, a select committee of the US House of Representatives sent a letter to former President Donald Trump’s daughter, requesting a meeting.

Ms Trump was in direct contact with her father during key moments of the deadly riots on 6 January last year, when the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, according to committee chairman Bennie Thompson’s letter.

The committee wants to know what she knew about President Trump’s efforts to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results in 2020, including a phone call she claims she overheard.

They also want to know if she has received any concerns from the vice president’s staff, members of Congress, or the White House counsel’s office.

The committee said it wanted to know what actions Ms. Trump took during the uprising as an adviser to her father.

Mr Thompson writes, “According to testimony obtained by the Committee, members of the White House staff have requested your assistance on multiple occasions in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill.”

The committee’s vice-chair and one of the panel’s two Republican members, US Representative Liz Cheney, said earlier this month that the panel had evidence that Ms Trump asked her father to intervene during the Capitol riots.

“We know his daughter – we have first-hand evidence – that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,'” Ms Cheney told ABC News.

The committee has been expanding the scope of its investigation.

It served subpoenas on Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and other members of the former president’s legal team earlier this week.

Mr Trump has denounced the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt” and has attempted to prevent other aides from testifying.

The Supreme Court rejected his attempt to stop the release of White House records requested by the committee on Wednesday night, clearing the way for their release.

