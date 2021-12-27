A company based in Central Pennsylvania has opened its 100th Planet Fitness facility.

A company based in Central Pennsylvania has opened its 100th Planet Fitness location.

The 100th Planet Fitness franchise location was opened by a company based in Lower Allen Township.

The new 20,600-square-foot club at 3317 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia was opened last month by National Fitness Partners, a portfolio company of Argonne Capital Group, a private investment firm.

National Fitness Partners’ gym in Philadelphia was the company’s 100th location.

Following that, the company acquired seven Planet Fitness clubs in Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and West Virginia, bringing the total number of locations to 107.

In a press release, Stephen Kindler Jr., president and CEO of National Fitness Partners, said, “This significant acquisition fits perfectly into our long-term strategic plan by expanding our reach into important new markets and strengthening our efforts to ensure more people have access to affordable fitness options, as we believe regular exercise plays an essential role in enhancing the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our members.”

National Fitness Partners, which operates clubs in Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, has made its eighth acquisition.

Over the next five years, the company will have exclusive rights to develop 37 more locations.

A number of fitness clubs in the midstate are also operated by the fitness chain.

It opened a club last year in Derry Township’s Hershey Square shopping center.

Planet Fitness had over 14.8 million members and 2,170 locations as of June 30, including 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Planet Fitness is known for its low-cost membership options and its “Judgement Free Zone.”

–Financial News

