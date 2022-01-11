A company from out of state has purchased Memorial Eye Institute.

Memorial Eye Institute has a new owner after 26 years of performing Lasik procedures.

The practice and surgical center were sold to Vision Innovation Partners.

The practice, however, will not change despite the change in ownership.

“Memorial Eye Institute, Pennsylvania’s first fully-approved eye care and eye surgery center, has been a leader in the delivery of state-of-the-art ophthalmic services to the greater central Pennsylvania region for nearly 45 years,” says Dr.

Dr. Bennett Chotiner and Dr. Bennett Chotiner

In a joint statement, Erik Chotiner stated.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Vision Innovation Partners and share our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in eye care and surgery for many years to come.”

4100 Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township and 4407 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township are the two locations of Memorial Eye Institute.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a private equity firm with offices in New York and California that focuses on the healthcare and consumer sectors.

Since its inception in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has grown to include 63 practice locations and 11 surgery centers in Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Eyes of York, in West Manchester Township, York County, is another property owned by the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Memorial Eye’s practitioners to our platform,” Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn said in a statement. “Memorial Eye’s practitioners are some of the most experienced cataract and Lasik specialists in their region.”

The deal’s terms were not disclosed.

–Industry News

Daniel Urie can be followed on Twitter @DanielUrie2018 and liked on Facebook.