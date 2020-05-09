a complaint of police violence

The man who had suffered racist remarks from police officers who arrested him in L’Ile-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) at the end of April, complained of police violence on Saturday May 9, according to his lawyer and the Bobigny parquet floor. The complaint against X, of which Agence France-Presse obtained a copy, was filed with the prosecution for facts dating back to the night of April 25 to 26.

Samir, a 28-year-old Egyptian construction worker who is currently unemployed, has filed a complaint for “Intentional violence resulting in a temporary incapacity for work not determined to date, in a meeting, with use or threat of a weapon, by persons holding public authority” and racist.

This resident of Seine-Saint-Denis, without papers and who has lived for more than ten years in France, also files a complaint for “Violation of individual liberty”, also for “Destruction of private property”, his cell phone having been broken by a police officer.

Two suspended police officers

That night, Samir would have thrown himself into the Seine by “Fear of police violence”, being in particular in an irregular situation, reports his lawyer Arié Alimi. The judicial authorities had said that the police were chasing two men suspected of theft on a construction site in Asnières-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine), a municipality bordering L’Ile-Saint-Denis. But the investigation was closed without further action.

Immediately handcuffed after reaching the opposite bank of the river, the young man would have received “Many kicks, fists and batons from (…) seven or eight “ agents, incriminating ” in the first place “ the divisional commissioner of Asnières, present on the spot.

The beatings continue as Samir is driven in a van, at the insults of the police, then in the van himself, by three male police officers and a woman who allegedly “Crush[é] head to the ground with his foot “, according to the complaint.

A video, taken by residents and published on social networks, in particular by militant journalist Taha Bouhafs, allows us to hear the racist comments of the police – two of whom have since been suspended – then cries of pain, presented as those of the ‘arrested, accompanied by laughter seeming to emanate from police officers.

At the Asnières police station, where he is taken, the police officer in charge of his search also “Break[é] with batons “ his cell phone. Arrested shortly before 2 a.m., Samir was finally released at around 5:20 p.m. without being assisted by a lawyer and “Outside any legal framework”, according to Me Alimi.