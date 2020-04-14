A confinement until May 11, the gradual reopening of schools … what should be remembered announcements by Emmanuel Macron

Few presidential addresses also awaited and followed in the recent history of France. At 28e day of confinement, and during his fourth speech to the French since the beginning of the health crisis, Emmanuel Macron sketched, Monday, April 13, ways to get out of the health crisis that paralyzes the country.

After paying tribute to caregivers and all those who “Gave all their energy to save lives”, Mr. Macron confirmed what was the most anticipated announcement of the evening, and which had been in the air for several days, namely the extension of the containment.

An extension until May 11 throughout France

“The strictest containment has yet to continue. This is the condition for slowing down the spread of the virus even more, succeeding in finding places available in intensive care and allowing our caregivers to rebuild their strengths ”, whereas, he recalled, “The epidemic is starting to slow down.” The latest official figures, released on Monday, show more than 15,000 deaths, but with a declining number of intensive care patients for the fifth consecutive day.

“I fully appreciate the effort I ask of you over the next four weeks. The rules laid down by the government must continue to be respected. They are showing their effectiveness and should not be strengthened or reduced ”he said, repeating that it is especially necessary “Apply barrier gestures”.

The most vulnerable people, the elderly or those with severe disabilities, as well as those with chronic illnesses “Must remain confined even after May 11, at least initially”.

From this announced end of confinement, “We will be able to test everyone with a symptom. People with the virus will be able to be quarantined, taken care of and followed by a doctor ”, but these tests will not apply to the general population, said Macron.

Deconfinement, already underway in some European countries, promises to be an infinitely delicate undertaking. The operation could prove catastrophic if a system of massive tests and isolation of infected people were not put in place, according to a study carried out in particular by Inserm, and revealed by The world.

Emmanuel Macron recognizes “flaws, inadequacies” in the management of the crisis

In response to numerous criticisms of the management of the health crisis – be it the acquisition and distribution of masks, those for tests, and more generally government strategy – the Head of State acknowledged “Flaws, shortcomings, failures”. “Like you, I have still seen too much slowness, unnecessary procedures. Weaknesses also in our logistics. We will draw all the consequences in due course ”, he said.

He notably acknowledged that the state did not “Was able to distribute as many masks as we would have liked for our caregivers, nurses, home helpers. From the moment these problems were identified, we mobilized to produce and acquire the necessary materials “.

After having recommended to the population not to wear masks, in order to reserve them for nursing staff, the government now plans that each French and French person may ” get a mask for the general public ”. These masks will be distributed in “Link with mayors” of each city.

“For the most exposed professions and for certain situations such as in public transport, its use could become systematic “

A “progressive” reopening of the educational world, apart from the universities

Nurseries, schools, colleges and high schools can start reopening from May 11. For higher education as a whole, however, ” classes will not resume physically at university until the summer. The government will specify for each one the good organization which will be necessary, in particular for the examinations and the contests ”.

Since March 16, some 12.5 million students and 2.6 million students have taken distance courses due to the closure of schools and universities. With regard to the examinations which had to be postponed, the Government will specify later “The good organization which will be necessary in particular for exams and competitions”.

Students “The most precarious, sometimes living far from their families, especially when they come from overseas”, will receive assistance, the amount of which has not been specified. Families ” the most modest with children ” will also be entitled to a “Exceptional help”, the amount of which has not been specified.

No reopening of “public gathering places”

“Bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and museums will remain closed at this stage”, announced the head of state. No details have been given regarding the other businesses that are currently closed because they are not considered to be essential.

As for festivals and other events gathering large crowds, they cannot be held “Before mid-July”. In the aftermath, the Avignon festival, which was to be held from July 3 to 23, confirmed its cancellation. Doubt now remains about the fate of the Cannes festival, which had been postponed to the beginning of July, and the many summer music festivals such as the Eurockéennes, Francofolies and Vieilles Charrues.

A “post-May 11 plan” should be presented in the next 15 days, according to the head of state, in order to give the “details of the organization of our daily life” and then “The situation will be collectively assessed from mid-May, each week, to adapt things and give you visibility”.

To help ” sectors which, such as tourism, hotels, catering, culture and events, will be durably affected “, specific aid and cancellation of charges are planned.

On the post-crisis period: “Let’s know how to reinvent ourselves. Me first “

In conclusion of his intervention, much less warlike than some of the previous ones, Mr. Macron called for “Think outside the box, ideologies and reinvent ourselves. Me, the first ”:

“It will be up to us in the coming weeks to prepare for the next. We will have to rebuild our stronger economy in order to produce and give full hope to our employees and entrepreneurs, to keep our financial independence. We will have to rebuild French agricultural, health, industrial and technological independence and more strategic autonomy for our Europe. This will require a massive plan for our health, our research, our seniors, among others (…). We will have to build a strategy where we will find the long time, the possibility of planning, low carbon, prevention, resilience, which alone can help to face the crises to come.

Let us know in this moment going off the beaten track, ideologies and reinventing ourselves. Me first. In this crisis, there is a chance to rewind us, to test our humanity, to build another project in harmony, a French project, a reason to live together profoundly, with all the components of our nation. I will try to draw the path that makes this possible. My dear compatriots, we will have better days and we will find the happy days. “

