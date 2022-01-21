A conman posing as an MI5 spy forced me to flee for ten years, starving me and imprisoning me in a filthy bathroom.

A conman posing as an MI5 spy forced me to flee for ten years, starving me and locking me in a filthy bathroom.

Sarah Smith sat on the floor of a cramped bathroom for days, terrified and hungry, waiting for her captor to open the padlocked door.

It was the most terrifying moment of her ten-year ordeal at the hands of Robert Hendy-Freegard, the “ultimate con man” who brainwashed, starved, and abused her while stealing her family’s fortune to spend on cars, watches, and designer clothing.

The farmer’s daughter from Kent was one of the many people duped by the twisted ‘Puppet Master,’ who convinced them he was an MI5 agent on the run from the IRA and that their lives were in danger, swindling them out of nearly £1 million.

Sarah was yanked from college, cut off from her friends and family, forced to change her identity, and hidden in’safe houses’ across the country, even agreeing to have sex with Freegard in exchange for better treatment.

At one point, the con artist, who was imprisoned in 2005 but released three years later, was in charge of at least five women, spinning them a’secret agent’ story while milking them for money.

The Puppet Master, a new Netflix documentary, tells the incredible story through the eyes of victims and the police officer who helped catch Freegard and bring him to justice.

In the upcoming film Freegard, James Norton will play a career criminal opposite Gemma Arterton, who will play one of the many women who fell under his spell.

After Freegard’s arrest in 2002, Sarah, 52, was rescued and reunited with her family, but she still has nightmares about her decade-long ordeal, according to The Sun.

“It still haunts me,” she says, even after 20 years.

“You hear a piece of music, particularly Duran Duran’s Ordinary World, which Rob had playing on repeat in the car, and you’re right back where you were.”

“Even though it wasn’t your choice, you have a sense of guilt that you failed your family.”

Sarah was a final-year agricultural college student at Harper Adams in Shropshire when she met Freegard in 1993.

She lived in a house with five other students, one of whom was her boyfriend, John Atkinson.

Freegard, a bartender at a nearby pub, convinced John that he was an MI5 undercover agent and began ‘training’ him as a recruit.

Sarah says, “I didn’t care for him.”

“He was smarmy and a little too eager to fit in, but my housemate Maria Hendy liked him, so I went along with it.”

Freegard persuaded John that one of their housemates was a terrorist after weeks of ‘training,’ before urging him to flee with…

