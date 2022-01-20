A Conservative MP accuses the UK government of blackmailing lawmakers over failed confidence votes.

A Conservative MP accuses the UK government of blackmailing lawmakers in the run-up to a confidence vote.

MPs who oppose British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties, according to William Wragg, will be threatened.

LONDON (Reuters) –

On Thursday, a Conservative lawmaker claimed that the government was attempting to “blackmail” Conservative MPs who support a confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, William Wragg, has accused the Johnson administration of intimidating MPs who want Johnson removed from the party’s top position.

“A number of members of parliament have faced pressure and intimidation from members of the government in recent days as a result of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the prime minister’s party leadership,” Wragg said in a statement.

He claimed the government threatened MPs with “withdrawals of investments from members of parliament’s constituencies that are funded from the public purse,” calling the threat a violation of the ministerial code.

“Additionally, reports to me and others from No 10 Downing Street staff, special advisers, government ministers, and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press to embarrass those they suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister is simply unacceptable,” Wragg said.

“It is a serious matter when a member of parliament is intimidated.”

“Moreover, the reports that I’m aware of appear to be blackmail,” he added.

“As a result, colleagues should report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, and they are also welcome to contact me at any time.”

The latest accusation has added to the pressure on Johnson as a result of the drinking parties held at Downing Street while the country was on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for which Johnson has repeatedly apologized.

Observation

“We are not aware of any evidence to support what are obviously serious allegations,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“If there is any evidence to back up these claims, we will investigate it thoroughly.”

Johnson later stated in a television interview that he has “seen no evidence to support any of those allegations.”

“I’m concentrating on what we’re doing to deal with the situation.”

