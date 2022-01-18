A content creator could win £30,000 to help them get started in the online world.

The funds and assistance are intended to enable one person to leave their day job.

With more than half of the country believing that creating online content can lead to a successful career, Logitech for Creators has launched the £30,000 Up Next fund, which will give one talent a year to focus solely on their content.

According to research conducted by Logitech for Creators UK, online streaming is a very popular career choice among the younger generation.

Almost two-thirds (60%) of 18–24-year-olds in the UK surveyed said they would quit their current job if they could make a living as a full-time creator, and 52% of all Londoners would jump at the chance to work full-time online.

The Up Next fund, created by Logitech for Creators, was established to support the dreams of one creator who is looking for their big break.

Not only will the chosen creator receive a one-off payment of £30,000, but they will also receive their own personal home creator studio, complete with Blue Microphones and Mevo cameras.

Top reasons for people wanting to quit their jobs and become online streamers include being your own boss and controlling your own schedule (45%), as well as being creative (41%), and sharing a passion with others (37%).

Only 8% agree that making money as a creator is simple, with 28% claiming they wouldn’t know where to begin with content creation, 20% claiming they don’t know how to gain followers, and up to 26% of the age groups surveyed simply lacking the time they require.

“Logitech for Creators puts creators at the heart of everything we do,” Hannah Smith, Marketing Manager – Logitech for Creators UK, says.

Up Next provides the winning creator with the resources they need to launch a successful career as a creator of high-quality, professional content, as well as mentorship from other creators and financial assistance.

“More than ever, content creators are shaping culture, and people are increasingly eager to have their voices and creativity heard.”

To reach a large audience, you need a lot of talent and passion.

There’s a lot to take into consideration.

