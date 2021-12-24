Following a ‘Taser mix-up’ claim, a cop was found guilty of killing Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter, 49, mistakenly shot Daunte Wright, 20, with her gun instead of her Taser.

After fatally shooting a black man after pulling his car over, a white Minnesota cop was found guilty of manslaughter.

She claimed she mistakenly thought her gun was a taser.

Kim Potter, 49, will spend the holidays in custody after being found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, 20.

Mr Wright’s parents sobbed as she was found guilty outside a Minneapolis court on Thursday, and supporters chanted “guilty, guilty, guilty.”

It was the second high-profile conviction of a cop this year by a team led by Attorney General Keith Ellison, which included some of the same lawyers who helped convict Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd eight months before in the same court.

During Chauvin’s trial, Mr Wright was shot and killed, igniting a wave of enraged protests in which demonstrators calling for “Justice for Daunte” clashed with riot police for several nights.

Mr. and Mrs.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, Ellison said the verdict provided some accountability for Potter but did not provide justice.

“Justice would be reuniting the Wright family and bringing Daunte back to life,” he explained.

“Justice is beyond what we can achieve in this life, according to Daunte.”

Accountability, on the other hand, is a crucial step for all of us on the road to justice.”

Mr Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, said, “Today we have gotten accountability, which is what we’ve been asking for since the beginning.”

Potter shot and killed Mr Wright during a traffic stop on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, as she and other officers attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for weapons possession.

Jurors saw video of Mr Wright being dragged away from another officer who was attempting to handcuff him, which was taken from police body cameras and dashcams.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran, threatened to tase him several times but instead fired a single shot into his chest with the gun she was holding.

She expressed regret to the jurors and stated that the traffic stop was “unfortunate.”

