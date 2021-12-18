A couple who were stabbed in a Glasgow hotel have filed a court case against the Home Office.

A couple who were stabbed in a Glasgow hotel are suing the Home Office in court.

The two asylum seekers, one of whom was stabbed in the spleen and lost his spleen, have filed a lawsuit in court to demand an independent investigation.

Two asylum seekers involved in the stabbings at Glasgow’s Park Inn Hotel have filed a lawsuit against the Home Office and Mears Group, the social care provider that was using the hotel to house refugees during the pandemic.

On June 26, 2020, Badreddin Abadlla Adam, a 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, knifed six people in a city center hotel, including a police officer, before being shot and killed by an armed response unit.

During the pandemic, advocacy groups such as Positive Action in Housing criticized the decision to move refugees from self-contained housing to hotels like the Park Inn.

On the one-year anniversary of the attacks, campaigners gathered in George Square to demand an investigation into the Park Inn stabbings, which they claim occurred “as a direct result of the dysfunctional UK asylum support and accommodation system.”

According to the Guardian, the men who filed the lawsuit have expressed “serious concerns about alleged failures by the Home Office and the housing contractor Mears.”

After Adam told him in the hotel that he wanted to stab people, one of the pair lost his spleen in the attack, and the other alerted hotel management about his concerns about the attacker the night before the stabbings.

Both men also want an independent investigation.

According to the Guardian, the man who was injured in the attack is now afraid to go out because he feels abandoned by the Home Office and Mears, while the second man claims that police made both of them feel like criminals when they were interviewed.

“I’d like to see asylum seekers treated better rather than being imprisoned in hotels,” he told the Guardian.

I don’t blame Badreddin for what he did because he was in such a bad state.

I blame both the Home Office and Mears.

They weren’t paying attention.”

Duncan Lewis solicitors’ Sheroy Zaq is the one who has filed the case in the High Court.

