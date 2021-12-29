A cousin has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a York man.

In the fatal stabbing of a York man, a cousin has been charged.

Authorities said on Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old York man on Sunday.

Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the homicide of her cousin Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, according to York City Police.

Pagan-Ocasio was discovered dead at 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday at a home in the 300 block of East King Street.

The death was ruled a homicide by stabbing by the York County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning.

