A Covid outbreak has struck an Antarctica research station, despite its remote location and pre-trip testing.

The 25-strong team has been fully vaccinated and tested before arriving at the station.

Despite its remote location and small staff, an Antarctica-based scientific research station is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

Since December 14, sixteen of the 25 workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station, a Belgian outpost, have contracted the virus.

They’d all been tested and fully vaccinated before leaving.

Officials say that all of the cases so far have been minor, and that the team is still working.

In mid-January, the workers were given the option of leaving the station, but they all chose to stay.

According to Joseph Cheek, a project manager for the International Polar Foundation, “the situation isn’t dramatic.”

“While having to quarantine certain members of the staff who contracted the virus was inconvenient, it didn’t have a significant impact on our overall work at the station.”

“All residents of the station were given the option of leaving on a scheduled flight on January 12,” he continued.

They all expressed a desire to remain and continue their work, however.”

On the 14th of December, a team member who had arrived seven days prior was diagnosed with the first case.

The person was placed in isolation right away, but others tested positive later.

Although two emergency doctors are on the scene, all new arrivals have been halted.

In December 2020, Antarctica became the first continent to detect the coronavirus, and it was the last continent to do so.

A Chilean army base was the site of the outbreak, with 36 people testing positive.

At the South Pole, there are 70 international research bases, including five British stations.