A coworker invites him to a cabin in Pennsylvania, but he dies there.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)’s Jason Nark contributed to this article.

PHILADELPHIA — Last month, a Jamaican immigrant was shot and killed in a rural Pennsylvania cabin, in what his family is calling a “modern-day lynching.”

On Dec. 1, Pittsburgh resident Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, accepted an invitation from a former coworker to visit a cabin in Rockland Township, Venango County, about 85 miles northeast of the city.

His family estimated that he was eleven years old.

The former coworker, as well as two other men and a woman in the house, are all white.

The others were unfamiliar to Spencer.

“Peter was a Jamaican outdoorsman,” said Paul Jubas, a civil rights attorney who is advising the family.

“He enjoyed being in the woods.”

On December 2, just before 2:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a home on Carls Road.

Spencer was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn at 12 a.m.

According to a news release from the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, a suspect, 25, and three other people at the home were detained and questioned, but all four were released after consulting with the office.

Multiple firearms, “ballistic evidence,” and controlled substances were discovered at the home, according to police.

However, no one has been charged with a crime in the six weeks since the investigation began.

Other law enforcement agencies are being contacted by those working with Spencer’s family.

Multiple requests for comment to the Venango County District Attorney’s Office went unanswered.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report, and state police urged the public to “be patient” in a news release.

The former coworker admitted to being the shooter and was claiming self-defense, according to William Anderson, chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus, and Spencer’s family.

However, the man could not be reached for comment, and his social media accounts were recently disabled.

At the time, police made no mention of anyone being treated for injuries.

Spencer had been shot nine times, according to the Venango County coroner.

The autopsy was studied by well-known pathologist Cyril Wecht, who is advising the family, and he believes many of the bullets entered Spencer’s body from behind.

“My first thought is that talking about self-defense with nine gunshot wounds is absurd,” Wecht told The…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.