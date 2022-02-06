A crossing guard in Maryland saves a student, but is then struck by a car.

A Maryland crossing guard saves a student, but is then struck by a vehicle.

NORTH EAST, MARYLAND

— According to officials, a Maryland police officer is credited with saving a middle school student from being hit by a car.

Sergeant Cpl.

When the North East Middle School student entered the intersection on Friday, Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department was directing traffic at a crosswalk.

When the officer realized that an approaching car would not be able to stop in time, he acted quickly and pushed the student out of the way.

The car collided with the officer herself.

According to WUSA, the incident was caught on camera.

The student and the driver were seen attending to the officer after she was struck.

Danielle Hernberger, the Cecil County Executive, posted the video to her Facebook page.

Hernberger stated that she spoke with the mayor of the town and that they are working on commendations for Goodyear.

Sergeant Cpl.

According to North East Police Department spokesman John Fakner, Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being released.

According to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, the car’s driver was cited for several traffic violations, including negligent driving.

DUI charges have been filed against the driver in a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy.

One person was killed in “one of the worst crash scenes we’ve ever seen,” according to a state official in New Jersey.