A cruel teenage boyfriend told a young girl to kill herself after torturing her with horrific abuse.

A young girl was told to kill herself by a cruel teenage boyfriend who subjected her to horrific abuse.

After bombarding the vulnerable young woman with obscene messages telling her to jump in front of a bus, Jack McBride was brought to justice at Paisley Sheriff Court.

During a terrifying campaign of abuse by a bullying boyfriend, a young girl was instructed to throw herself in front of a bus.

Jack McBride bombarded her with obscene messages, making her feel suicidal and causing her to self-harm.

According to the Paisley Daily Express, the abusive teenager was brought to justice this week after details of his heinous behavior were made public.

McBride tormented his young victim with abusive messages on social media and subjected her to horrific verbal abuse, according to the Paisley Sheriff Court.

“Throughout the course of the relationship, the accused sent abusive messages to her on various social media platforms, calling her a ‘dirty s***,’ a ‘posh c***,’ a ‘fat r***,’ and calling her stupid,” prosecutor fiscal deputy Dana Barclay said.

“As a result of the abuse, she was frequently depressed about herself, leading to suicidal and self-harming thoughts.”

“Throughout the relationship, the accused repeatedly threatened to harm herself in order to keep her from leaving.”

“He told her to jump in front of a bus and choke to death,” Ms Barclay testified before the court.

“This was especially upsetting for her because she had recently lost (a relative) due to choking.”

According to the court, McBride became aggressive and shouted at the girl in front of friends at a party on February 20 last year, calling her a “boot.”

The girl began self-harming again as a result of this incident.

McBride admitted to abusing her by sending her offensive messages on social media and repeatedly telling her “you were going to kill yourself” and directing her to do so.

These crimes were committed at three different locations in Johnstone, Houston, and Bridge of Weir.

He also admitted to acting aggressively toward her at a property on Donaldfield Road in Bridge of Weir, shouting, swearing, and making offensive remarks to her.

McBride, who has two previous domestic violence convictions, was told by Sheriff Suhkwinder Gill that he would be sentenced on January 21.

She issued him a five-year Non-Harassment Order prohibiting him from contacting his ex-girlfriend in any way.