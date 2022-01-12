A customer at Aldi praises a product for providing the ‘best night’s sleep in ages.’

A customer at Aldi praises one item for providing the ‘best night’s sleep in ages.’

A savvy Aldi shopper recently posted a glowing online review of a low-cost sleep product, and other shoppers quickly agreed that the item leads to a better night’s sleep.

The discount retailer carries a variety of “functional” teas, including those that can help with digestion, detoxification, and immune system strengthening.

Another of the teas is designed to help people sleep better, and according to one customer’s glowing review, it does a fantastic job.

“Best night’s sleep I’ve had in ages after this sleep tea,” she wrote on the Aldi UK shoppers Facebook page.

Within minutes, the post had received over 400 likes and nearly 400 comments from Aldi shoppers.

“I’ve been taking the sleep one for two days and honestly it works better than sleeping pills and also helps with my anxiety levels, so I drink a cup here and there throughout the day….and the taste is lovely too!” wrote one.

A second agreed, “The sleep one tastes absolutely lovely.”

“They really work, and my room smells lovely when I make them at night,” a third said.

“The sleep one is lovely and works great!” said a fourth.

“These are fantastic,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Need all of these in my life.”

“I’ve been using the Sleep and Detox,” someone else said.

“Sleep is delicious.”

When one Aldi customer inquired about the price of a box of tea, the original poster replied that they were 89p.