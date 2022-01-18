A cycling couple from France has arrived in southern Turkiye as part of their world tour.

A French couple cycling around the world arrives in Turkiye’s south.

Emilie and Davy Sanchis, two cyclists, are raising awareness for autism and Down syndrome.

TURKEY’S MERSIN

A French couple has arrived in southern Turkiye on their bicycle tour around the world to raise awareness for children with autism and down syndrome.

Emilie, 40, and Davy Sanchis, 42, arrived in Mersin’s Silifke district after touring Istanbul, Izmir, Mugla, and Antalya.

Mayor Sadik Altunok greeted the couple and led them to a center for autistic children.

The couple played table tennis and piano with the kids at the center before joining them on a bike ride.

“We want to help children with Down syndrome integrate into society by assisting them in their social lives,” Emilie Sanchis said.

The couple cycled 8,500 kilometers (5,281 miles) across eight countries.

*This article was written by Zehra Nur Duz.