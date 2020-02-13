A Cyprus football club chairman, referee in custody for match-fixing

NICOSIA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A Cypriot court on Wednesday ordered the chairman of a second division football club and a referee to stay in police custody for a match-fixing charge.

The case was the first one after a recent meeting under Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who decided to take strict measures to fight against the football corruption.

The European football governing body UEFA has sent to the Cypriot authorities dossiers on six matches suspected of having been rigged.

The men under investigation are Ayia Napa Football Club President Demetris Masias, also a former referee and an active player agent, and Andreas Constantinou, 33, who was the referee at a game between Ayia Napa and Othellos on Saturday.

A report said that Constantinou sent out three Othellos players, added eight minutes of extra time and awarded a penalty to Ayia Napa on the last minute of extra time through which it won the game.

A police investigator told the court that the evidence has been secured to the effect that Masias had offered 10,000 euros to the president and two players of the opposing side to lose the game.

Othellos chairman told Masias “let the best team win,” but Masias asked him to rethink the offer. Masias also allegedly told him if he did not accept his offer he would speak to the referee.

According to police evidence presented in court, Masias continued his efforts over several days to convince Othellos chairman and an Othellos player. After it ended in failure, Masias talked to the referee.

After the game, Othellos players used Red Button, an application set up recently by the Cyprus Sports Association of Footballers (PASP), reporting their suspicions.

The referee under investigation is the man whose car was bombed on January 17, after a disputed first division game.

He was also the referee at a cup fixture on which UEFA sent a dossier to the Cyprus Football Association informing it that there had been suspicious betting on the game.

Despite several allegations about corruption plaguing Cypriot football for several years, these were the first arrests in relation to match-fixing.

PASP President Spyros Neophytides said after the arrests that the case was just the tip of the iceberg.

He said that PASP set up Red Button application, so that footballers could make anonymous reports in cases efforts of match-fixing came to their knowledge.

“The problem until now was ensuring anonymity, as they (footballers) could not speak up. This has now been overcome with the app,” Neophytides said.

He urged footballers to come forward providing information and called on authorities to set up a special investigative unit, as corruption in football is running deep.