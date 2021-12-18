A daily testing rule for fully-jabbed travelers could replace the travel red list.

For fully-jabbed travelers, the travel red list could be replaced by a daily testing rule.

Quarantine should be phased out in favor of daily lateral flow tests, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

With quarantine restrictions on 11 African countries set to be lifted, the UK Government’s travel red list could be scrapped within days.

The countries were added to the UK’s red list after the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was discovered earlier this month, forcing thousands of travellers to spend ten days in hotel quarantine at a cost of £2,285 per day.

However, transport secretary Grant Shapps is said to have persuaded other UK government officials that quarantine should be replaced with daily testing for those who have been fully vaccinated but must remain isolated from their homes.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the move could be approved as soon as this week.

In the meantime, the country’s largest airlines and travel companies have expressed their displeasure with the government’s “haphazard and disproportionate” travel restrictions.

Due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, stricter rules have been implemented, requiring everyone entering the UK to show proof of a negative pre-departure test and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

The CEOs of seven companies, including Ryanair and British Airways, wrote to Boris Johnson accusing him of breaking his promise to fix the high cost of PCR tests for travelers in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“As CEOs of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the government’s haphazard and disproportionate response to travel restrictions in the aftermath of the emergence of the omicron variant,” they stated.

The restrictions’ timing, so close to Christmas, has “undermined customer sentiment,” they added.

“The layering of additional travel restrictions, imposed without consultation or discernible strategy, has disrupted Christmas plans and (undermined) customer sentiment just before the crucial Christmas and New Year booking season, when up to 30% of tickets are sold,” says the report.

The letter demanded that “at the formal review on December 20, all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers be removed” and that a “package of bespoke economic support measures be provided immediately to bridge the sector through this crisis.”

The letter was signed by the CEOs of TUI UK, easyJet, Loganair, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2, and the trade association Airlines UK.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.