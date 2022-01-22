A day after a truck carrying 100 people collided in Pennsylvania, a lab monkey is still missing.

Three of the four lab monkeys who escaped after a Friday tractor-trailer crash have been apprehended, but one remains on the loose, according to authorities.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, authorities are still looking for one monkey as of Saturday morning.

Civilians should not try to find the monkey or approach it if they see one, according to Trooper Andrea Pelachick.

Instead, any sightings should be reported to state police at 570-524-2662 as soon as possible.

A dump truck collided with a tractor-trailer carrying 100 lab monkeys on Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Montour County on Friday afternoon, according to state police.

It’s unclear whether anyone or any monkeys were injured in the crash.

The search has enlisted the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After the crash and escape, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued the following statement:

“These 100 long-tailed macaque monkeys were already in danger because they were on their way to a laboratory to be caged, tortured, and killed — but now the public is as well.”

The four who managed to flee are undoubtedly terrified and injured, and they may be carrying viruses that can infect humans.

There is no way to guarantee that monkeys are virus-free, and state veterinary and other records show that monkeys in US laboratories have been found to have tuberculosis, Chagas disease, cholera, and MRSA. The only way to prevent pathogens from jumping from monkeys to humans is to stop importing, caging, and experimenting on these animals.”

A driver of a monkey-transporting pickup pulls a crate of monkeys off of state Route 54 near Danville, Pa., on Friday, Jan.

The pickup and trailer were hit by a dump truck on July 21, 2022.

They were transporting 100 monkeys, and at the time of the photo, a few were on the loose.

(Photo courtesy of Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise)

