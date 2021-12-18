A day before the new home testing plan, Covid lateral flow tests are unavailable on the government website.

The shortage occurs just one day before mandatory testing for people who have been exposed to the virus.

People should try again later or visit a coronavirus testing center in person, according to a message on the gov.uk website.

“Sorry, no more home tests are available at this time,” the message states.

Please try again later.

You can also go back and try to schedule a test site appointment.”

There are also fears that a rush on pharmacies has resulted in a lateral flow test shortage.

Double-jabbed people in England who come into contact with someone who has Covid-19 will be required to take a daily rapid test for seven days beginning Tuesday, according to health officials.

They will not be required to isolate under the new rules, but they will be “strongly advised to limit close contact with other people outside their household, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces and with anyone who is more vulnerable,” according to the new guidelines.

Adults who have not been vaccinated are not eligible for the new daily testing policy and must self-isolate for 10 days if they are in contact with someone who has been infected with the virus.

Experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have warned that if tougher measures are not implemented, a large wave of infections could occur in the coming months.

Boris Johnson warned that Britain is “facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant” in a televised address to the nation on Sunday night, as he announced plans to scale up the booster vaccine roll-out.

We’ve reached out to the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

