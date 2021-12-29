A decluttering expert offers advice on how to get kids to give up old, outgrown toys.

A decluttering expert offers advice on how to get kids to give up old toys they’ve outgrown.

Kate Ibbotson recommends decluttering the house on a regular basis, and incorporating it into a child’s daily routine to allow them to participate.

The best space-saving tips for parents, according to a decluttering expert, include getting rid of toys one at a time, involving kids in the donation process – and a tidy up before bedtime.

Kate Ibbotson has put together a post-Christmas guide on how to get kids to take care of their existing toys and recycle their old favorites.

The guidelines were created to assist parents in decluttering bedrooms, making room for this year’s toy haul, and letting go of old toys in a sustainable manner – all without tantrums.

Parents should keep an arsenal of tape, paper bags for cards and other small toys, elastic bands, and a “spare parts” box on hand, according to her.

Her top piece of advice, however, is to ensure that toys are recycled or donated rather than thrown away when children outgrow them.

Kate’s advice comes after Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie and other well-known brands, commissioned research of 2,000 parents of children aged three and up, which revealed that children will receive an average of ten new toys this Christmas.

However, 57 percent of parents are concerned about what will happen to their children’s old toys after the big day.

Six out of ten parents wish they knew more ways to recycle their children’s toys, according to the survey, which also found that three-quarters of parents plan to declutter this holiday season, with a third claiming it is difficult to know how to dispose of toys in a sustainable manner.

Kate Ibbotson, on the other hand, believes that involving children in the donation and recycling process helps them develop empathy.

“It’s never too early to get kids used to passing toys on,” she said.

“Kids enjoy growing out of toys because it makes them feel more mature, especially when it comes to topics like donating toys to children in need.”

Mattel Playback, a toy takeback program that recovers and reuses materials from old Mattel toys that have reached the end of their useful life, was launched earlier this year.

“I have found encouraging children to be,” Kate Ibbotson continued.

