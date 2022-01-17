A decomposed body of an 84-year-old man was discovered in a trash-filled New York apartment.

NEW YORK — An 84-year-old man’s badly decomposed body was discovered in the trash-filled Brooklyn apartment he shared with his wife, who had planned to wait a year before reporting him missing, police said Monday.

About 7 p.m., police arrived at the home on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood.

It’s Saturday.

The couple’s two worried sons, 45 and 41 years old, greeted them.

They had dialed 911 to have their parents, both of whom were described as mentally ill, checked in on them.

According to police, the sons hadn’t seen their parents since 2019.

The apartment was so filthy that cops had to use the fire escape to get into the third-floor bedroom, where they discovered Brent Shapiro’s body about two hours after arriving.

“It’s a classic hoarder situation, floor to ceiling,” a police source said.

“There was feces and all kinds of garbage.”

He was discovered in a heap of trash.”

His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, but police believe he died of a heart attack two or three months ago.

His 72-year-old wife was admitted to a mental institution for evaluation.

According to the source, she told cops she planned to wait a year before informing them that her husband had died.

