A defense hotline will be established between China and Japan.

A defense hotline between China and Japan will be established.

Defense ministers meet virtually to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

After virtual bilateral talks on Monday, China and Japan agreed to establish a communications hotline between defense ministries.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement that the two countries will set up a direct telephone line under the sea and air liaison mechanism “in order to build a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.”

After video talks with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi late Monday, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe made the decision.

Wei told his Japanese counterpart that “China will firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” referring to Japan’s importance as a neighbor and “cooperative partner.”

The announcement comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over disputed East China Sea islets.

The normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan will be 50 years old next year.

“The two sides should adhere to the important consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders to improve strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences, and achieve win-win cooperation,” the Chinese defense minister said.

In a two-hour meeting, the ministers discussed the East China Sea, the disputed SenkakuDiaoyu Islands, the Taiwan Strait, and other regional issues.

“Because there are (unresolved) issues with China, we need to keep having candid communication so that we can promote exchanges and foster mutual understanding and confidence,” Kishi said after the virtual meeting.

Kishi added that Japan has expressed “extreme grave concern” about Chinese coast guard ships’ activities in waters near the Japanese-managed Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu.

The Chinese defense minister, on the other hand, urged the two countries to “remember the big picture of bilateral relations and work together to maintain stability in the East China Sea.”

“On historical issues, Japan should confront history head on and learn from it,” he told Kishi.

“Both sides’ defense departments should strengthen high-level exchanges and practical cooperation, expand the content of the sea and air liaison mechanism, jointly control risks, prevent conflict escalation, and maintain a high level of defense cooperation,” Wei said.

