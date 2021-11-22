A Delaware man called 911 to report his wife’s death.

A Delaware man dialed 911 to report his wife’s death.

(AP) — Delaware State Police have charged a Harrington man with murdering his wife and the family dog.

According to police, Richard Nelson, 69, called 911 on Sunday morning to report that he had killed his wife and dog.

According to police, a responding Harrington police officer entered the home on East Lucky Estates Drive through a partially open garage door and discovered a woman dead in a pool of blood on the floor.

Nelson emerged from the garage and was taken into custody without incident while the officer waited for responding troopers, police said.

Sandra Nelson, 74, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead, according to troopers and detectives.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

In a bedroom, police discovered the family dog, which had been stabbed to death.

Richard Nelson is accused of first-degree murder, felony possession of a deadly weapon, and killing or injuring any animal cruelly or unnecessarily.

He’s being held on a cash bond of (dollar)522,000.

It’s unclear whether Nelson has retained legal counsel.

