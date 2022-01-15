A deliberately lit fire in a Glasgow tenement close to the police station has sparked an investigation.

Police are investigating a deliberately lit fire in a Glasgow tenement.

A fire was deliberately started in a tenement close in Govan, prompting police investigation.

At around 1.50 p.m. this afternoon (January 15), emergency services rushed to Shaw Street in the Govan area of the city.

A police cordon was in place, as were two fire engines and an ambulance, according to pictures taken at the scene.

Thankfully, no one was hurt or had to be evacuated as a result of the incident.

The fire is being investigated as a deliberate act, according to police.

“Around 1.50pm on Saturday, 15 January 2022 officers were called to a report of a fire within a common close on Shaw Street in Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries or evacuations required.”

The fire is being investigated as a deliberate act.”