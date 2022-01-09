A devastating fire in Bangladesh has destroyed nearly 1,000 Rohingya tents.

In Bangladesh, a devastating fire has destroyed nearly 1,000 Rohingya tents.

According to an official, no deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the pending investigation into the cause of the blaze, which has now been extinguished.

According to official sources, a deadly fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Sunday destroyed hundreds of makeshift tents, education centers, Islamic seminaries, and mosques.

“At this time, we estimate that nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed.”

“However, no deaths or injuries have been reported,” Shihab Kaisar Khan, the police commander at crammed Camp 16, located in the district of Cox’s Bazar, where over 1.1 million Rohingya have fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State since August 2017.

Khan told Anadolu Agency that only a formal investigation would reveal the cause of the fire.

After nearly two hours of frantic efforts by eight local firefighting and civil defense units, as well as hundreds of Rohingya camp residents in the Ukhiya area, the fire was extinguished.

In the most recent fire incident at the world’s largest refugee settlements, a food distribution center of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was also burned down.

Shah Rezwan Hayat, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Anadolu Agency that their staff, as well as members of other agencies working at the camps, were conducting search and rescue operations.

“We hope there are no cases of death or injury despite the extensive damage to a large number of settlements,” Hayat said, adding that authorities would conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused the fire.

Emdadul Haq, an on-duty fire service official, told Anadolu Agency that it was too early to say whether the fire was caused by an electric short circuit or a cooking gas cylinder.

“We’re going to investigate the incident under the supervision of our authorities and then determine the exact cause of the fire,” he said.

The flames appeared to be spreading quickly in video footage shared on social media.

The COVID-19 isolation center at the camp was severely damaged in a fire last Sunday.

There were no casualties, and all patients undergoing treatment, including those in isolation, were safely evacuated.

More than 60 makeshift tents in some of the world’s largest refugee settlements were gutted in July of last year.

