A developer from Central Pennsylvania has launched a new construction firm.

A new construction firm has been established by a developer in Central Pennsylvania.

Former CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation and managing partner of Integrated Development Partners in Wormleysburg, Jonathan Bowser, has launched a construction management firm.

Steel Works Construction, a Steelton native, opened this summer at 430 N Front St. in Wormleysburg and 216 N Front St. in Steelton.

Bowser is the company’s president and CEO, and it will provide construction services to both private and public entities in areas like residential, commercial, industrial, site, and rail.

In a news release, SWC stated, “SWC’s charter is to pursue public and private construction work that requires minority participation as a Tier 1 Contractor and partner with Tier 2 minority, women, and disadvantaged owned subcontractors to facilitate and expand contracting opportunities.”

The company’s initial focus will be on local work for municipalities, quasi-governmental agencies, county development agencies, and privately held businesses with procurement guidelines that allow for minority participation.

Bowser stated in a news release, “It’s a passion of mine.”

“I’d like to see more minorities and women working in construction.”

In addition to entrepreneurship, there are numerous opportunities for high-paying jobs and careers.

I want to do my part to help women and minorities learn about these opportunities.”

Bowser and his partners named the company after their first project together, Steel Works, a mixed-use development in Steelton.

The new firm is affiliated with Integrated Development Partners but operates independently.

