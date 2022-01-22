A ‘disgruntled taxpayer’ has been accused of wiretapping Pennsylvania’s mayor and a court official.

A ‘disgruntled taxpayer’ is accused of wiretapping Pennsylvania’s mayor and a court official.

A ‘disgruntled taxpayer’ has been accused of wiretapping a mayor and a court official in Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KYW News Service) –

– A man known as “pissed off taxpayer” is accused of secretly recording calls to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter and a state court official and then posting them on his YouTube page.

Kevin Ray Bradley, 46, of Williamsport, was charged with defiant trespass after refusing to leave a district judge’s office to film himself paying a fine in 2017.

The status of both cases was decided at preliminary hearings on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, District Judge Aaron Biichle found sufficient evidence to bind Slaughter and state Supreme Court deputy prothonotary Amy Drebelbis to court on four felony wiretap charges.

They claimed they were unaware they were being taped.

The recordings were discovered on “pissed off taxpayer,” Bradley’s pseudonym’s YouTube page.

Bradley called Slaughter to express his desire to appeal a decision by the Superior Court.

He was on the phone because the mayor referred him to state court.

According to the evidence, both calls contained threats, but Bradley did not mention that he was recording them.

Senior District Judge Richard Cashman of Columbia County dismissed the trespass charge on Friday.

On December, Bradley was the source of the issue.

He refused to leave the lobby of District Judge Christian D Frey’s office in Williamsport on July 4, 2017, after being told he couldn’t video himself paying a fine.

Bradley can be heard saying several times throughout the 22-minute video that all he wants to do is pay his fine and “get out of here,” but no one came to the window to wait for him after Frey told him to leave.

The city police department’s lieutenant

On the orders of then-Capt. Steven Helm, he issued a citation to Bradley, according to Steven Helm’s testimony.

Jodi Miller’s charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Bradley pleaded guilty but later appealed.

Judge Nancy L Butts vacated the plea in March 2019, finding that the appeal was in violation of the plea agreement.

The case was put on hold until last May, when it was revived at…

