‘A disgruntled Whitehall insider is leaking photos from No10 in an attempt to harm the government,’ according to a source.

The Deputy Prime Minister warned yesterday that a disgruntled Whitehall insider is leaking embarrassing photos of so-called Downing Street parties in order to harm the government.

After a photo of Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and a dozen aides drinking wine in the No10 garden during lockdown last year, Dominic Raab made the claim.

As the photograph was taken from the Treasury’s state room, suspicion fell on a mole in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s team.

His team, however, denied any involvement, claiming that anyone in Downing Street could gain access to the vacant room.

Mr Raab claimed that the leaks were “certainly” carried out with the intention of “damaging the government.”

And because the aides were dressed in suits, he denied it was a lockdown-breaking party.

People have compared the image to their own sacrifices, such as being denied access to dying relatives.

It was leaked weeks after a video of No10 aide Allegra Stratton laughing about a Christmas party surfaced.

