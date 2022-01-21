A Disney superfan reveals a hidden location where you can meet all of your favorite characters without having to deal with the crowds.

A Disney superfan reveals a hidden location where you can meet all of your favorite characters without having to fight the crowds.

MEETING THE DISNEY CHARACTERS is a magical part of visiting the theme parks, but there are usually a lot of people in the way.

A Disney superfan has found a solution to the problem and revealed a hidden location where you can see all of your favorite characters up close and personal.

Shannon, who goes by the handle @brbgoingtodisney on Tiktok, shared the tip with her 18,000 followers.

She explained that near the train station in Magic Kingdom, there is a spot where characters appear on a regular basis.

You can get up close and personal with them as they enter and exit the station if you stand here.

Shannon entered Magic Kingdom and came to a halt near a red popcorn stand in the video.

“You want to make your way over to the rope next to the Chamber of Commerce building as soon as you enter the park if you see characters leaving the train station,” she said.

“It’s right next to the red popcorn stand I showed at the start of the video.”

“As the characters exit the train station, they will all pass you by.”

It’ll be a great chance to wave and say hello to your favorite characters, which is rare in Covid these days.

“Don’t forget to bring your camera!”

The video has nearly 50,000 views, and the tip is very popular.

“Yes! I saw the tip and we did it as we were leaving and got all the 50th characters to ourselves,” one person said.

“I caught all the Disney princesses right here last time I was there a few weeks ago!” wrote another.

“Great tip!” said a third. “I’ll keep it in mind for my next trip.”

Another Disney fan revealed a different hidden area of the park, which is frequently used for wedding proposals.

Here’s a secret Disney World location to avoid the crowds.

If you’re planning a trip to Disney and aren’t sure when to visit the parks, a Disney expert has revealed the best days to go.