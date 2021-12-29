A distraught family was forced to pay £20,000 after a wall COLLAPSED the day they bought their home.

Debbie Emerson, 51, and Ash Emerson, 46, bought the house in Burntwood, Staffs, with the intention of spending Christmas there.

However, after a wall at the back of the four-bedroom detached house collapsed, the couple will be forced to pay at least £20,000.

Because of the collapsed wall, the back of their house is now completely exposed to dog walkers and members of the general public using a nearby public park.

“We got the keys on September 30th, but we weren’t going to move in right away because we wanted to have some work done,” Debbie told The Sun.

“However, in the early hours of the morning, the back of the house’s boundary wall collapsed completely.”

“We went to check on the house in the morning and were shocked to see the wall.

“All that was found on our survey report was that it needed re-pointing, which is a simple job, so we weren’t expecting anything like this to happen.”

“It’s terrible; the wall is a big one, and it’s all slid down to the bottom.”

Because the garden has different levels, the top patio is also dangerous.

“Our lawyer said we could file a claim against the previous owners, but it would be unlikely to succeed.”

“Fixing it will be prohibitively expensive.

Because the surveyor and solicitor say there is nothing they can do, we will have to foot the bill.

“It’s not just the wall; the garden is also dangerous because it’s tiered, and we’ll have to make sure everything is safe before we use it.”

The couple and their three children had hoped to have the work completed in time for Christmas, but bad weather forced the project to be postponed.

Debbie and Ash were forced to relocate because their previous home had been sold, leaving them concerned about their safety.

“We were hoping it would all be done relatively soon,” Debbie explained, “but it is a huge job that we weren’t expecting, and the weather hasn’t helped.”

“I wish we had never moved; it was a huge decision for us because we had lived in the same house for 20 years.”

“Then we move, and something like this happens, and it puts a damper on things…

