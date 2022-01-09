A diver almost collides with a baby whale as they swim with the massive creature.

A diver almost collides with a baby whale while swimming with the enormous creature in this terrifying moment.

When Mitch Brown, 27, and his girlfriend Yanna Xian, 24, were on a whale boat tour in Tahiti last year, they were approached by a baby humpback whale.

Before plunging back to the seabed, the curious two-week-old calf swam up close to Yanna.

However, because of its massive size and the movement of the water, it nearly dragged Yanna down with it, forcing her to swim frantically upwards to avoid falling.

“Whales had been almost that close to us before, but they always had a clear sense of direction, which was almost always away from us,” Mitch, from Hawaii, said.

“It’s possible that this one didn’t notice Yanna, which is why it reared before touching her.

“I realized we had just created a life memory as it was swimming away.”

“It felt like there was a genuine human-whale connection.”

Last September, the enthusiastic travelers were on the final day of a whale-spotting boat tour in Moorea when the magical encounter occurred.

The boat would occasionally come to a halt, allowing passengers to enter the water and observe whales in their natural habitat.

Photographer Mitch said he and Yanna were swimming on the surface of the water when they spotted a “mama whale” resting at the bottom of the ocean with her baby.

“As we calmly observe them from above the water, this curious baby whale comes up to investigate us,” he explained.

The baby creature was captured on camera swimming up to the surface of the ocean and rolling around in play before diving back down just inches from Apple Store employee Yanna.

“Both of them put on a beautiful show of respect,” Mitch said.

“The whale clearly didn’t want to run into Yanna, so Yanna attempted to swim back with her hands rather than her feet to avoid kicking the whale.

“I was more concerned that the whale would strike Yanna unintentionally, and it happened so quickly that the whale had changed course by the time I could react.”

“After that, we all swam over to each other and exchanged videos and photos, laughing and high-fiving.”

“We were all ecstatic to be able to witness it.”

There was definitely a connection between the two of them at one point.”

Yanna was cleaning her goggles when the curious creature approached, and when she lowered her head, she saw it had snuck right in…

