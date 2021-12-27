A contentious media bill has been vetoed by Poland’s president.

A new media bill in Poland proposes limiting foreign majority ownership in the media.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

A controversial media bill that would have limited foreign media ownership was vetoed by Poland’s president on Monday.

According to the Polish news agency PAP, Andrzej Duda sent the bill back to the Sejm, or lower house of parliament, to be rewritten.

“I spoke about our alliances, our commitments, and I said then that agreements had to be kept,” Duda said, according to the CIA.

“If we’ve made a deal, we must honor it.”

Others will fail to keep their agreements if we fail to keep ours,” he added.

It was added that adherence to agreements was “a matter of honor” for Poles, according to Duda.

According to the new media bill, foreign majority ownership of media in Poland will be restricted.

The proposed law, according to critics, would force TVN’s US-based owner Discovery to relinquish control of the station, and “it is a tool specifically aimed against the strongly government-critical broadcaster,” according to PAP.

Bix Aliu, the Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Warsaw, praised the Polish leader’s decision as well.

According to the Associated Press, Aliu praised the decision, saying it demonstrated Duda’s “leadership, engagement for common democratic values, and concern for the investment climate in Poland.”

The veto was also welcomed by Poland’s opposition leader, Donald Tusk, who served as president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019.

“Let no one ever say it’s impossible, not worth it, or that we can’t do anything,” Tusk said, according to the Associated Press.