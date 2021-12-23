A DJ from Glasgow’saves Christmas’ for 50 families in need by providing gifts for the children.

A DJ from Glasgow’saves Christmas’ for 50 deserving families by providing gifts for their children.

Fraz.ier, Radisson RED’s Graham Chalmers, and Santa himself visited the Quarriers nursery in Glasgow’s east end to brighten the faces of 50 children.

A Scottish DJ and a Glasgow hotel have teamed up to help 50 deserving families celebrate Christmas.

Graham Chalmers, 40, of Radisson RED Glasgow, and DJ Frazi.er, aka Fraser Stuart, 27, of DJ Frazi.er, teamed up to throw a charity warm-up party ahead of his sold-out OVO Hydro show, which has been rescheduled for February.

They sold 100 tickets for £10 each, putting the money towards a toy fund to ensure that 50 children received the Christmas present they truly desired.

The hotel and Frazi.er each contributed an additional £500 to the fund, and Glasgow Care Foundation, a long-standing charity that assists local families in need, was overjoyed at the offer of transforming Christmas for so many families.

Quarriers Ruchazie was chosen by Glasgow Care Foundation, which works with a number of charities, as the best partner to contact families directly, find out what toys their children wanted, and arrange for the gifts to be delivered under the trees.

When the charities received the list from the parents, Graham and Frazi.er spent two days scouring Central Scotland for the most sought-after toys of the year, and they were able to get almost all of them.

“We really wanted to do something special,” Graham said.

My wife Niamh and I recently welcomed our second daughter, and seeing our toddler get so excited about Santa and the magic of Christmas made me realize how difficult it must be for parents who can’t give their children everything they want.

“I was obsessed with Santa, the reindeer, and the magic of it all as a kid, so it broke my heart to think of children missing out.”

We’ve done a lot of charity events and fundraisers here at Radisson RED Glasgow, but we wanted to know that on Christmas Day, we were actively helping children, so Frazi.er and I came up with the idea of the pre-party and decided to top up the fund to help as many kids and their families as possible.”

“With Christmas approaching,” Frazi.er continued.

